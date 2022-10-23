Serani Hails 7-Year-Old Lottie Tute, UK Fans For ‘No Games’ Platinum Certification

Dancehall artist Serani got a boost from seven-year-old Lottie Tute when she joined him on stage at the Manchester Caribbean Carnival at Alexandra Park in August, and recited his 2008 hit No Games word for word.

The song, which had been surging in popularity since 2017, was boosted further after videos of the heartwarming exchange went viral, with a few clips racking up millions of views on TikTok. It was certified platinum (600,000 units) in the UK last Friday (October 21), two years after it was certified Gold (400,000 units) in the country. Interestingly, it had taken No Games over nine years to achieve Silver certification, when it surpassed 200,000 units in 2017.

Serani, 40, couldn’t be happier about the boost he got from his young fan and the entire UK massive by extension.

“The way I see it, you put out good energy in the world; you’re bound to get back good energy. The music mek wi happy and the both of our (him and Lottie) energies together was just nothing but love,” he told DancehallMag from New York where he’s currently promoting new music.

“We did a lot for each other that day. I’m happy that we met and I’m happy that UK loves my music that much. When I went back there, I did it to reconnect and it became a lot more than that. I got support from Lottie, and I love her for it,” he added.

No Games was released on the Unfinished Business riddim created by Serani’s own Daseca crew and Linton “TJ” White. Fabian Marasciullo is credited for mixing the catchy, upbeat track, while Dancehall producer Dave Kelly is also credited for the instrumental’s Stink/Showtime riddim influences.

According to Serani, whose real name is Craig Marsh, the platinum certification is a monumental moment for his career, as it is reminiscent of accomplishments by other Dancehall greats.

It is a much sweeter feat for him because he scored big with little support.

“I don’t know the amount of people from the Caribbean that have gone platinum selling music, but based on my recollection, I don’t think it’s many. Coming from a background where doing music was shunned by majority of my family and even friends’ family and being told that I wouldn’t make it in music it’s like, look at me now!” he shared.

Among the few Jamaican artists with Platinum or higher singles in the UK are Shaggy (2), Sean Paul (6), Bob Marley (7), Sean Kingston (2), Stefflon Don (2), OMI (1), and Ini Kamoze (1).

“I look up to Sean Paul and Shaggy and I strive to be as excellent as they have been. I never stop working, never stop touring…People will say ‘where is Serani?’ but they don’t know the work I’ve been putting in,” Serani said.

Serani admitted that when he recorded No Games in 2008, he was just trying to satisfy insatiable fans who were waiting to hear more from the new kid on the block. He hadn’t the slightest idea that it would hit the jackpot.

“I thought it was a hit. I made it with the intention that it was going to be a hit. At the time, I thought, ‘this must be the best bet,” he recalled.

“What I can say is just by the way of things were going at the time I released it, I expected it to do well. I was the man at the moment. I was the kid everybody wanted to hear from or that everybody wanted to be. But I can’t say I expected it to be this successful. I didn’t expect it—I’m not a fortunate teller,” he said before breaking into laughter.

“As a producer and as one of the biggest music critics out of Jamaica, I’m gonna be the biggest critic on myself. If my name is attached to it, I have to put my best foot forward.”

No Games previously peaked at No. 53 on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop chart, where it spent 18 weeks. It also appeared on Serani’s debut album No Games, which peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart in 2009.

With over a decade in music, Serani is also known for singles like Doh featuring Bugle, Skip To My Luu with Ding Dong, Romance Me, and She Loves Me. In his opinion, the secret to longevity in the industry is attention to detail.

“I spend a lot of time on each song. If I should have a hit song, it’s likely for someone to say he didn’t make any mistakes. I try to have structure in everything that I’m doing. That goes from the pen to the mix. I spend even a decade on a song,” the singjay told DancehallMag.

His latest offering is It’s My Birthday also released on October 21. The Mek Cent$ Ent. single is geared toward evoking positive feelings about life.

“I’ve been most excited releasing this song more than any other for the last three years. I love to see how people smile when they hear it. I performed it in Rhode Island the same day it was released and people were singing along with me like they already knew it. It’s just about life and being happy to be alive. It’s supposed to encourage everyone to celebrate their birthday, and everyone around them and not just their actual birthday, but every single day,” he said.

The official music video has over 20,000 views on YouTube.

Up next is a live show in Dubai which the entertainer is anticipating.

The seasoned artist also mentioned that he was privileged to be one of the guests invited to Jahshii’s back-to-school treat held in Grant’s Pen this year, and he’s happy with the new crop of deejays.

He is imploring the naysayers to give the youngsters a fair chance.

“It’s a new sound and so it’s at baby stages. The new sound is about five years old and you can’t be too harsh on a baby. It took a while before Dancehall as we know it became something to truly appreciate. They’re doing great. Just give them some time and stop bashing them,” he said.