Gaza Kim Still Reps Gaza

Gaza Kim

Dancehall artist Gaza Kim decided to keep ‘Gaza’ in her stage name because she felt the word personified her own personal ethos and philosophies.

“I kept the Gaza name because I am Gaza. If you go back to biblical days, the city of Gaza has been through so many things, and that is significant because it shows how strong and powerful I am, and I am not going to give up. My spot is there waiting for me,” Gaza Kim said.

Gaza Kim was once one of the fastest rising Dancehall artists inside Vybz Kartel’s now disbanded Portmore Empire, but her fast rise came to an end in 2010 when she was allegedly beaten by cronies of her mentor.

Fast forward years later after parting ways with the Worl’ Boss, she didn’t think she would ever be at the point where she would be comfortable collaborating with him again as she did on songs such as Teenage Pregnancy, Twice My Age and Danger. But she is older now. And wiser.

The student has grown.

“I am more grown and matured now. I realize that the weak can never forgive, only the strong can forgive. Vybz Kartel was my mentor, he discovered me and gave me my first shot, and for that, I will always be grateful. I would collaborate with him again. Forgiveness doesn’t change the past, but it can enlarge the future,” the artist, whose real name is Kym Hamilton, said.

It was rumored that she fell into a state of deep depression as her once-promising career cratered, and allegations swirled that she was blacklisted.

When quizzed about how have things been for her, Kim said “It was very hard, I must say, the strong woman I am inside told me to never give up, I am always recording songs and always looking forward.”

She has no kids but one day hopes to have “at least ten”.

“If I get one or two, I will be OK,” she said, laughing.

Kim has a club show confirmed for Toronto, Canada in late August, and her phone has been ringing off the hook since the video for her latest song Bubble Up was released in July.

The single has racked up 500,000 streams on Spotify since its release. She has amassed over 10,000 monthly listeners on Spotify as well.

Gaza Kim inked a recording and booking deal with US-based label Killa Imij Records in April 2022.

Her follow-up song, Money Up (Cruffiesha), will be released next month on the Killa Imij Records label.

She is known for songs such as Teenage Pregnancy, God Plan, and Bills featuring Lisa Hyper.