Grace Jones, BEAM Earn Their Highest-Charting Billboard Hot 100 Entries With Beyoncé

Jamaican star BEAM and the iconic Grace Jones have returned to new heights on the Billboard Hot 100 chart following their contributions to Beyoncé’s Renaissance album.

Jones, 74, has secured her fourth and highest Hot 100 entry with the track Move, which has debuted at No. 54. This comes 45 years after her first entry Sorry/That’s The Trouble, which peaked at No. 71 in 1977. I Need A Man peaked at No. 83 later that year, while I’m Not Perfect peaked at No. 69 in 1986.

Move, which also featured Nigerian singer Tems, was partially recorded at Zak Starkey’s studio in Ocho Rios, Jamaica.

BEAM, 27, has copped his second and highest Hot 100 entry with the track Energy, which has debuted at No. 27.

The Jamaican-born, Miami-bred rapper/producer had also supplied Beyonce with additional vocals on the songs Cuff It, which debuted at No. 13 on the Hot 100, and Heated, which debuted at No. 51. However, he was not credited as a featured artist on those songs.

BEAM, who is the son of Dancehall veteran Papa San, had previously entered the Hot 100 with Justin Bieber on the song Love You Different, which spent one week at No. 84 in 2021.

In 2021, he was also Grammy-nominated twice for the Album Of The Year, following his contributions to Kanye West’s DONDA—where he co-wrote Pure Souls and OK Ok pt 2; and Justin Bieber’s Justice—where he is featured on Love You Different. He co-wrote Bieber’s There She Go featuring Lil Uzi Vert.

Related: Jamaican Artists With The Most Songs On The Billboard Hot 100, Ranked

Meanwhile, according to Billboard, Beyoncé’s Renaissance has copped 2022’s biggest opening week by a female artist, and the second largest week of the year overall.

The album, which was released on July 29, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Chart with 332,000 equivalent album units including 190,000 in album sales, according to sales tracker Luminate. It is Beyoncé’s seventh solo No. 1 album.

The release of the album also pushed the lead single, Break My Soul, to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, up from No. 6 the prior week.