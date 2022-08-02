This $79 Bob Marley Collectible Might Bring You Joy, Says Cedella Marley

Brickcraft Official in collaboration with the Bob Marley Family has launched an edgy, pop culture-inspired product in tribute to the legendary King of Reggae music.

The Bob Marley Building Kit, which has come in high praise from Cedella Marley, is a collectible wall art offering brick building for adults. The limited-time deal is currently available in two signature portraits of Bob; one flashing his famous smile and another of him smoking a cannabis blunt.

Fans and brick building aficionados can purchase their very own wall art on Amazon for $79.

“We were happy to collaborate with Brickcraft Official on their premier product launch,” said Cedella Marley, CEO of Bob Marley Group of Companies. “We know that my father has fans all over the world, and we hope this brings them even more joy.”

According to Brickcraft Official, the concept behind the new Marley product was inspired by the popularity of brick building during the pandemic. Considered a stress-buster, the Bob Marley Building Kit has over 2,000 pieces, to offer hours of relaxation, while stimulating creativity, imagination, and craftsmanship. An added perk is your finished product transforms into an eclectic 10” by 15” artwork of Bob to design any space.

“Brickcraft Official was created for the mega-fan base of brick-building adults who seek edgier, diverse, pop culture alternatives, and we felt that our inaugural product had to be with none other than the icon, Bob Marley,” said Elliott Azrak, Founder of BRICKCRAFT Official.

“His messages of love and unity are perfect, it was needed back then, and we definitely need that now. We are so excited to bring Bob Marley to both the casual brick-builder, as well as the fanatics out there.”