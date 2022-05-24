Shab Don’s Corruption Hearing Extended

Shabba of Shabdon Records

Linval “Shabba” Thompson Jr., popularly known as Shab Don, who was freed of gun related charges on April 7, once again faced the law in the Kingston and St. Andrew Parish criminal court for a separate case of bribery.

“Yes, I went to court today but the case was put off until the 9th of June, as the judge stated that additional information was needed from IDECOM over the processing of my car as police fired a shot over my head and it damaged my vehicle,” he told DancehallMag today shortly after court.

The popular Dancehall producer is accused of offering a police officer $2 million to get rid of an illegal gun in a case he had been previously charged with. He was charged with a breach of the Corruption Prevention Act, Section 14, Subsection 2, which is considered a greater offense than attempted bribery.

Though the producer is in good spirits he fears for his life and contends his innocence in all cases.

“When police stopped me, they told me to turn on the roof light and I did it, they said to hold out my hands and I did it, that was when I heard a shot, so I went down on the ground and told them don’t shoot, so that is what my attorney Donald Hue Martin is asking about in regards for a report being made.”

Shab Don is the son of veteran dub deejay and producer Linval Thompson.

Some of his productions include Vybz Kartel’s Any Weather, Squash’s Money Fever, Teejay’s Henne and Weed, Vybz Kartel and Teejay’s Uptop Gaza, amongst other trending contemporary hit Dancehall songs.