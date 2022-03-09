Jamaican Parliament Erupts In Laughter As Finance Minister Spits Lyrics From Anthony Red Rose’s ‘Tempo’

The Jamaican Parliament erupted in laughter yesterday after Minister of Finance Dr. Nigel Clarke spat lyrics from Dancehall singjay Anthony Red Rose’s breakout song, Tempo, during his 3 ½ hour presentation at the opening of the Budget Debate 2022/2023.

“Neva seh mi neva did a warn yuh,” Dr. Clarke said, evoking a first round of laughter from his Jamaica Labour Party colleagues. “A likle a dis, a likle a dat,” the St. Andrew North Eastern Member of Parliament then added. This time his colleagues on the Government benches laughed out as loud as they could, and beat the desks. Some of them shouted “wheel and pull up; wheel and pull up”.

Seemingly feeling flattered by the cheering, and pleased about his deejaying skills, the Minister, whose PhD is in Numerical Analysis, continued bis Tempo interpolation, this time aiming the lyrics at Opposition Leader Mark Golding.

“Neva seh mi neva did a wary yuh, Markie G. Neva seh mi neva did a wary yuh, Markie G,” he sang while leaning forward and looking at the Opposition Leader, as the other Members of Parliament and the Prime Minister Andrew Holness laughed and cheered him along.

Tempo was Anthony Red Rose’s first song and was recorded using rhyme schemes popularized by Tenor Saw. It was the first hit from King Tubby’s new studio in 1985.

Much of the Finance Minister’s presentation, focused on gas prices, unleaded petroleum and switching to electric vehicles to “rid ourself of the unhealthy dependence on oil”.

However, in the middle of the address, he switched to talking about the entertainment sector, which, following a one-month reopening in August last year, had been re-shut due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Dr. Clarke urged the Prime Minister to reopen the entertainment sector quickly, arguing that its impact on the economy was critical.

“Now Prime Minister I know that you working on something for the entertainment sector, but don’t tek too long PM, because I want dem to come out. Because when wi have a dance, when we have a round robin; when we have a cake sale an fish fry, a whole heap a people benefit. Wi talkin bout cane man; wi talkin bout soupie; wi talkin bout nutsie,” he said.

“Madam Speaker, all Kiesha,” he said evoking another bout of laughter.

“Look yah nuh man, Madam Speaker – Keisha. Wait nuh man. Not dat Kiesha,” he said laughing in apparent reference to Kedesha, a woman who had come to national attention after planning an debauch party in Portmore late last year.

“But Keisha get her partner draw. Keisha borrow a igloo; buy some ice and put some liquor and put on top a di igloo. Is Keisha weekend dinner dat,” he added.

Just over two weeks ago, Holness had hinted that he would be engaging in what he described as a “gradual and controlled process of getting our economy back to full productive capacity”, subject to a continuation of the downward trend in infections and hospitalizations.

Holness, who is also the Member of Parliament for St. Andrew West Central, had argued that science and the data clearly support a “widening of the guard rails to allow more economic activity”. He had also said that the figures point to a rapid improvement in the COVID-19 situation since the peak of the fourth wave in January.

The Prime Minister had also said that his Government would conduct further analysis of COVID data, and would “continue this process to give all Jamaicans the opportunity to earn their livelihoods while protecting their health”.

Days later, Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Desmond McKenzie had revealed that he would be making an announcement “soon” regarding the sector.