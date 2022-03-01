Vybz Kartel Shows Support For Daughter Of Co-Convict Andre ‘Mad Suss’ St. John

Incarcerated Dancehall artist Vybz Kartel had a close watch on the 2022 Gibson McCook relays last Saturday, where the daughter of his co-convict, Andre “Mad Suss” St. John went on to dominate the tracks.

Olivia St. John, 14, championed the High School Girls’ 100-meter dash and 4×100 meters relay at the 45th renewal of the Gibson McCook Relays held on February 26.

Beaming with pride, the GAZA Boss shared the victory in two posts on social media, one with the caption, “Teddy aka Mad Suss daughter, faster dan a taxi weh charter! Bare star de a #GAZA #OliviaStjohn #starsprinter.”

In the video, the young St. Jago High School sprinter, who was wearing a yellow top and green bottom, is seen soaring past her opponents in the third leg of the relay and passing the baton to her teammate.

See more

The other video captured Olivia’s 100-meter dash as she crosses the finish line, leaving her competitors several yards behind.

See more

The promising track and field athlete has established an impressive track record during her short stint at the games. The St. Jago High school girl, who is among several other up-and-coming sprinters to watch, follows in the footsteps of star alumni before her, namely Yohan Blake, Omar Bailey, and Ricardo Williams.

See more

See more

Vybz Kartel, his co-accused Andre “Mad Suss” St. John along with two others, were sentenced to life imprisonment in 2014 for the murder of Clive “Lizard” Johnson, which prosecutors say, took place at a house in Havendale, St Andrew in August 2011.

The sole eye witness in the trial, Lamar “Wee” Chow, had testified to seeing Mad Suss standing near Lizard’s body with a ‘building block’ in his hands, according to the Jamaica Observer. Wee said he then escaped from Kartel’s grasp and jumped over the fence of the property.

Mad Suss will be eligible for parole after 27 and a half years, while the two other co-convicts, Shawn ‘Storm’ Campbell and Kahira Jones, will be eligible after 22 and a half years each.

Kartel must serve at least 32 and a half years, before becoming eligible for parole.