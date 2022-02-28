Tessanne Chin Lauded For Mentoring Jah Cure’s 10-Year-Old Daughter

Kamila McDonald, mother of reggae singer Jah Cure‘s daughter Kailani Belle Alcock, has lauded Tessanne Chin for her mentorship of the 10-year-old, which she says has been going on for the past few months.

In an Instagram post on Friday, McDonald shared a series of videos of her daughter, being coached by the Reggae-Rock singer, who was the winner of The Voice in 2013.

“It often brings me to tears reflecting on the indelible mark you’ve already left on Lani’s life in the few months she’s been under your guidance,” the doting mother wrote in her caption, which tagged Chin.

“Your sessions bring us such joy and are the highlight of our week, every week. It’s magical watching you mentor your kiddos with so much love, passion, and pride.”

She continued, “I pray God continues to bless you and your incredible #VoiceBox vision. Jamaica’s future talent is in excellent hands 🇯🇲🙏🏾 We love you Auntie Tess and look forward to many more magical moments with you.”

“Thank you for allowing me to be part of Kailani’s journey Kamila, It means the world to me !!!” Tessanne responded in the comments.

“I’ve said it before, Lani, is by far one of the sweetest most amazing kids I’ve ever had the pleasure of knowing, her incredible talent is a bonus !!!☺️ Keep up the incredible job you’re doing @iamkamilamcdonald . All my you love to you both and thank you again ❤️.”

The post attracted several thousand likes and comments. “Omg we are witnessing a star is being born 😮! It’s her grit and commitment for me!!!!!! 😭😍,” wrote one follower.

“What a talent! Hi Lani!! Keep bringing it up from that big toe. The world is waiting for you,” commented Krystal Tomlinson.

Reggae singer Jesse Royal added, “Mi Bosssss!!!! Dem nuh see Ntn yet!!!” which was followed by emojis and encouragement from the likes of Koffee, Kabaka Pyramid, Bling Dawg, producer Di Genius, and others.

Meanwhile, Jah Cure, born Siccature Alcock, remains detained in the Netherlands for the alleged stabbing of promoter Nicardo “Papa” Blake which occurred in Dam Square in the city center of Amsterdam on October 1 last year.

The Longing For singer spent an additional 83 days in lock-up after The Council Chamber of the Amsterdam Court extended his pre-trial in January.

The singer is charged with attempted murder, attempted manslaughter, aggravated assault, or attempted aggravated assault.

After a two-hour hearing on January 12, it was ruled that the singer would be remanded until his on March 8. He is represented by Dutch attorney Jan Hein Kuijpers, who revealed that “for him [Jah Cure] it was a clear self-defense situation”.

Kuijpers also told the Jamaica Observer that “the prosecutor is only waiting for the results of the digital investigation into the suspect’s phone, as well as pertinent information regarding his previous legal encounters.”

The singer was released from prison in Jamaica in July 2007, after having served 8 years behind bars for rape.