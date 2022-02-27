Spice, Son Nicho Share Visuals For ‘Po-Po’ On Trayvon Martin’s 10th Death Anniversary

In commemoration of Black History Month and to mark the 10th death anniversary of Trayvon Martin, Dancehall artist Spice dropped a new music video on Saturday (February 26) for her previously released single Po-Po that features her son Nicho.

The single, which appears on Spice’s debut album 10, reinforces the Black Lives Matter narrative, and was inspired by conversations Spice has had with Nicho, a 14-year-old black youth living in Atlanta, GA, about the do’s and don’ts of what to do if stopped by the police.

Spice took the precautionary measure with her son to keep him safe. Noting these conversations, she said in an official release that her son “wanted to do a song and that’s how we got the idea for Po-Po.”

“He’s 14 years old and he’s on my record about justice. I am so proud of him,” she added.

Releasing the music video at the time they did was also important to Spice. She wanted to re-focus on the Black Lives Matter narrative and bring attention back to the tragic killing of Trayvon Martin, the 17-year-old African American high school student who was fatally shot and killed by George Zimmerman, 10 years ago on February 26, 2012.

Spice took to Instagram to highlight the cause and how the incident has impacted her and Nicho’s life.

“On this day February 26, 2012 Trayvon Martin was killed #RIP😔‼️ It’s the Scariest thing as a black Mother to think of how the system is set to take our black men down. Listen [to] the words to this song, “Black people are either dead or indict” Yes that’s all they want to see for us ✊🏿 Let’s stand together #blacklivesmatter I’m proud to do this topic with my son,” she wrote.

The music video was shot on location in Atlanta, a co-collaboration between Jay Budd Media and renowned music video and film director Jay Will (Shaggy, Kanye West, Sean Paul). Recruiting several actors to portray the fear and concern of being stopped by police, the creative team brought Spice and Nicho’s words to life.

Speaking on the video, Jay Will said, “It’s important to express how many feel, and leave the door open for dialog with the police about practices so both sides have better interactions.”

Spice is vying for a Grammy Award in the Best Reggae Album category. The ceremony will take place on April 3, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Press play on the new music video of Po-Po by Spice and Nicho above.