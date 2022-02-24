Tommy Lee Sparta Settles Back Into Prison Population, Warders Still On Duty

Attorney-at-law Donahue Martin revealed that Tommy Lee Sparta is back in the general population at the Tower Street Adult Correctional Centre (TSACC) in Kingston after being discharged from the Kingston Public Hospital.

On Monday, the incarcerated deejay was involved in a bloody altercation with a correctional officer, which reportedly left him unconscious.

Martin, while confirming that the deejay had returned to TSACC, would not disclose any details regarding the extent of the deejay’s injuries.

“I am not going to speak to the medical state of the client, it would be inappropriate while investigations are ongoing,” Donahue Martin told DancehallMag.

He rubbished online claims that the deejay had had to undergo surgery in the wake of the alleged brawl with warders at the facility.

“I don’t know of any of that, he didn’t undergo any medical procedure,” Martin said.

On Tuesday, the authorities alleged that it was Sparta’s refusal to accede to a command to re-enter his cell after breakfast, and his decision to hurl his breakfast at a correctional officer, which triggered the altercation.

The attorney said he is awaiting the outcome of Independent Commission of Investigation (INDECOM) probe to decide on how to move forward on his client’s behalf.

The officers at the Tower Street Adult Correctional Centre (TSACC) involved in Monday’s incident are still conducting normal duties, according to media reports.

The 34-year-old Spartan Soldier deejay has been incarcerated for over a year after he pleaded guilty to illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition in March 2021.

He was sentenced to three years in prison.