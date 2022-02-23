I-Octane Maintains Innocence Amidst New Klansman Claims

Dancehall singer I-Octane remains unshaken, even after his name was yet again called in the intensifying Klansman Gang Trial on Tuesday.

According to the Jamaica Observer, Witness Number One—the second ex-member of the St Catherine-based Klansman gang turned Crown Witness in the ongoing trial of 33 accused members of that outfit—has claimed that discussions were held with dancehall artist I-Octane, whose real name is Byomie Muir, to spirit a Klansman member out of the country as a part of his entourage.

“I said what I had to say from the first time. We just haffi mek it gwaan and gwaan until it dead out. All dem a do inna court and talk, and that’s it. If something drastic happens now and we have to take legal action, then I will. But I have nothing more to say,” I-Octane told DancehallMag.

The witness, who was in discussion with an accused Fabian Johnson o/c Crocs during a recorded phone call, explained that he was being told about a sum of money ($250,000) that alleged gang leader Andre ‘Blackman’ Bryan had said was to be collected from I-Octane.

The witness in responding to a question from the prosecutor leading the evidence alleged that the artist had also told Johnson that a visa could be obtained easily.

“He was talking to I-Octane about getting a visa to leave the country and I-Octane was saying that easy,” the witness claimed.

The first time the Hurt By Friends singer was under scrutiny for his alleged involvement with the criminals, he took to Instagram to defend himself in a lengthy caption. In testimony made in November 2021, Witness Number One referenced multiple visits by himself and Bryan to the St Andrew studios of I-Octane. According to the witness while at the studio, I-Octane would be recording music.

“More than one time we went to the studio,” the witness said, adding that the facility was located on Dunrobin Avenue going toward Constant Spring Road in a plaza next to a car mart.

A worked-up I-Octane reposted one report on Instagram, and in a lengthy script, sought to reject the claims about him cavorting with gang members, which were attributed to the witness.

“After reading this 👀 and see what them say about me 👀 where and how am I a criminal 🤷‍♂️,” he wrote.

“People me never know seh voicing music for an established recording company is a crime… Mi bus from mi a 16/17 – over 15 or more years now and mi voice for so many GHETTO LABELS…. Buss nuff ghetto yutes who a produce music from di ghetto and never involve or mention in any criminal activities, so why now🤷‍♂️….,” he added.

In furthering his defense, the Mama You Alone singer, said it was not strange or untoward that a studio would attract people of ill repute, as people from all walks of life will visit these entities at any given time.

“Just let me clarify something that I see on the net. 1st thing no one escort me to studio…Do your research… People in the music can tell you I have my own recording studio so when anybody wants to do any form of recording dem meet me at the studio. Next thing, why would I doing crime and have my little daughter at a crime scene?” he questioned.

“So if having my daughter who loves music at my studio when I am recording so she can learn more plus voicing for a known recording company, where is the crime? Ok then, that means that the majority of jamaican artists a criminal then,” Octane continued.

He added: “I am one of the biggest jamaican superstars fi years now… so mek mi tell unnu this… I have come across (over my 15years) nuff yute who inna badness because of their background but come to me and say ‘DJ help take me out of badness’. Note, I don’t know nothing about dem badness but dem ask for help – just to record a song on a riddim so they can get into producing and me nah go tell no lies, me record fi dem over and over because I want to show dem say life nuh stop a badness.”

He then sought to point out that associating with, or having a business relationship with people, does not necessarily mean that he is bosom buddies with them.

The artist is currently focused on promoting his latest single, Sorry, from his upcoming album I Am Great.