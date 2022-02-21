Toto British Gunned Down In Clarendon

Popular events promoter Toto British, reportedly a cousin of Dancehall star Intence, was gunned down in Berbie district in the Palmetto Pen area close to May Pen, Clarendon on Friday night.

The promoter, whose real name is Ian Ellington, resided in Hunt’s Pen in May Pen. He is said to be in his late 30s.

Reports are that about 11:15 pm, residents of Palmetto Pen in May Pen heard gunfire coming from a section of the area and alerted the police.

Ellington’s bullet-riddled body was later found in the front passenger seat of a motor car in the area.

A woman, who reportedly ran from the vehicle, was also found suffering from a bullet wound.

Both injured persons were assisted to the hospital where Ellington was pronounced dead. The woman was admitted for treatment.

Investigations are ongoing.

Ellington’s daughter uploaded several videos and photos on her Instagram page with the caption: “RIP Dad.”

Several Instagrammers reacted with crying and prayer hands emojis. One reacted angrily: “Long live Toto British, yu work hard fi weh yu have and dem kill yu just so .Yu nuh deserve this enuh. Mi heart a break star. Mi refuse to believe this.”

Ellington resided in the Cayman Islands with his wife, Rhonda, and was known to bring several local Dancehall acts to the island to perform. Last year, Ellington brought his cousin dancehall artiste Intence to Cayman to perform at a concert in late June. He organized various concerts in the Cayman Islands that featured top Dancehall artists such as Spice in 2017 and Dexta Daps Naked Strangers Tour in 2019.