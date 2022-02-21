One Of Buju Banton’s Horses Donated to Accompong Maroons Is Dead

Buju Banton

A report emerged online that one of two horses that Reggae star Buju Banton donated to the Accompong Maroons is dead, while the other is reportedly in need of proper care.

“Since the horses were donated they have not been given proper care. They roam about the community freely, no shelter, no one assigned to care for them in any proper way,” Accompong News said.

“The horse that died fell off a cliff recently and got an injury over it’s eye. But instead of seeking professional help someone decided to spray a chemical(as treatment) that was not suppose to be used on a horse,” the report continued.

Last year, Buju Banton who has declared himself a Maroon descendant of freedom fighters of Moore Town in Jamaica’s east, equipped the St. Elizabeth community with two horses and a tractor, to aid the Maroons in their sustainable development and self-reliance efforts.

At the time, Maroon Chief, Richard Currie, lauded Banton for providing the “two beautiful horses” on behalf of the Government for the State of the Cockpit Country, and had said it would “aid officials to venture across Maroon territories and also to be used for community tours”.

DancehallMag checked with the Jamaica Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (JSPCA) to see if they had received any reports of abuse of the horses.

“We haven’t received any reports as yet, but I will be making an enquiry with vets in the St. Elizabeth area and we will be checking out this report,” Pamela Lawson, managing director of the JSPCA, said.

The JSPCA is committed to rescuing, healing and protecting animals. The organisation’s main goal is to promote the compassionate treatment of animals through education, advocacy, veterinary care and the placing of unwanted animals in loving homes.

Calls to the office of the Maroon Chief were not immediately returned.

Horses are not common pets and require a lot of commitment from their owners in terms of their upkeep.

Speaking with a local veterinarian, he recommended that before getting a horse, it is important to know the annual expenditure for an adult horse, how to pick up signs of illnesses, pending veterinary bills, basic husbandry practices and the breed of horse that is right for you.

“In addition, it is important for one to remember that becoming a horse owner is a long-term commitment. If the horses’ water supply isn’t self-filling, it must be checked daily. Horses, especially during hot weather, tend to drink up to 25 – 45 litres of water,” the veterinarian added.

Foods that are off-limits for horses include potatoes, chocolate, bread, rolls, donuts, meat and dairy products, onion, garlic, tomato, avocado, cauliflower, cabbage and broccoli.

“To avoid trouble it must be noted that horses must only be fed on commercial available horse feed and pasture unless otherwise directed by a veterinarian,” the vet said.