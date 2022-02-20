Ricky Trooper Says Skillibeng, Jahshii Incapable Of Making Clash-Winning Dubplates

Veteran music selector Ricky Trooper—the ‘Serial Killer’ of soundclashes—says soundclash days are over and done with, as the new crop of ‘Trap’ deejays, among them Skillibeng and Jahshii, are not competent at interpolating phrases, in order to properly execute dubplates, which are commanding enough to win soundclashes.

The St. Mary native was in the process of counteracting claims which he said were being made, that other selectors were superior to him, and that his musical days were numbered, when he made the statement.

According to him, because the newer set of Trap deejays are so weak at voicing dubplates, sound system selectors have to be relying on the senior, hard-core Dancehall artists to create quality specials, in order to not be embarrassed and to guarantee them victories in clashes.

“People meck mi tell yuh di great part a sound clash history, it past it naw come back! gone; it caan come back it done!” Trooper declared during an Instagram live session on Friday.

“It nuh care how much sound deh a farrin an how much dub oonu a cut, because none a oonu naw cut a set a song weh dem new to ears – a set a artiste weh a buss becaw fuss ting, di set a artiste dem weh deh yah nowadays – di deejay dem mi a talk – di deejay dem – mi naw talk bout di singa – da new crop a bl__dclaat deejay dem a come, none a dem caan deejay pon foundation riddim. Trap dem do. And none a dem caan change up a song and out two different line inna it, seen,” the former Kilimanjaro chief selector said.

Trooper then went on to cite examples of artists whom he said, could not use their voices to propel sound systems to victory, or help carry on the Dancehall tradition of sound system clashes.

“Skillibeng caan kill no bl_odclaat soun! Jahshii dem caan kill no soun! None a dem artiste deh, dem likkle deejay yah caan kill no sound!” the Sound Trooper owner declared.

“Suh di ting reach a stage weh it b__boclaat stuck! And all a di sound man dem weh a cut dub nowadays, a di same recycle set a dub oonu a cut ova everyday, seen? When last oonu have a clash a America or Canada or anyweh clash gwaan, an it draw 3000 or 4000 bl__dclaat people? And onu a come facety oonu self wid bl__dclaat man! It done! Seen? Di ting bwoil dung; it done dawg. Becaw no new talent naw come!” Trooper said.

In ‘cursing out’ those he said were comparing him to other selectors and giving them props over him, Trooper said no selector should be compared with him unless they were adept at clashes, had ‘bussed’ numerous songs, or artistes as he had, or decimated more sounds in World Clashes as he had done.

“Dem weh a come now, none a dem naw do nuttn greater,” he stated.

In brushing aside people whom he said were claiming that other sound system selectors such as Pink Panther and Squingy, were better than he, the feisty Trooper declared that he was the “Emperor” of clashing, and had no match, as not only had he single-handedly decimated a slew of selectors, throughout his career, but had “bussed” numerous Dancehall and Reggae artistes.

“Mi have six world clash trophy a mi yard… Ricky Trooper a di ongle man use two different sound and win bl__dclaat world clash. Mi use Kilimanjaro and mi use Sound Trooper dweet,” he said.

As lead selector of Kilimanjaro, Trooper, who played on the sound from 1989 to 2000, won the first ever Irish and Chin World Clash, which was held in 1998 at Amazura in Queens, New York.

His first major win under his own sound system, Sound Trooper took place at World Clash Jamaica, dubbed Death Before Dishonor, in 2006.

His compatriot, Pink Panther, while at the Black Kat Sound System, won the most World Clash titles in the 20 year run of the Series with six World Clash trophies.

Trooper, whose given name is Garfield Mckoy, joined Kilimanjaro decades ago and immediately went on a roll. Under his command, Kilimanjaro, fondly known as Jarro became the number one clash sound, steamrolling sounds after sounds and claiming numerous trophies and winning trophies, among them Rockers and Binns Awards.

Among his biggest clashes was one which took place on on April 22, 1995 at the Portmore Entertainment Centre, when he ripped New York-based King Addies to shreds, and subsequently became known as the ‘serial killer’ of clashing.

In one of his first big face-off Trooper crushed British selector David Rodigan. Other sound systems and selectors who have fallen at the sword of Ricky Trooper include: Bodyguard, Stone Love, Metro Media, Bass Odyssey, Black Kat, King Jammys and Mighty Crown from Japan.