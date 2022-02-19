Kranium’s ‘Wi Deh Yah’ And 14 More Songs For Dancehall Playlist

This week’s new Dancehall and Reggae tracks brought out stars like Kranium, Jah Cure, Dexta Daps and even music veterans Tanto Metro and Devonte with a single they’ve dubbed, Gipsy Tipsy.

New-gen talents Skeng, Jahshii and Silk Boss are also keeping up in appearances, while Shaneil Muir joins the roster with a powerful and uplifting ballad Black Is Beautiful, as did Tarrus Riley and Kabaka Pyramid with their collaboration Love Alone.

Kranium – Wi Deh Yah

The Melody Gad Kranium stirred smooth party vibes with the release of his new single We Deh Ya this week. Riding shotgun in a red Ferrari with his crony Tanto Blacks, the two take to the Miami streets in the music video where they find a few ladies to party the night away.

Jah Cure – Blood In The Water

“Don’t let them know nothing about you, not even where you sleeping …” embattled Reggae star Jah Cure warns in his new track Blood In The Water. Watch the new Caio Silva and Elvira Waterval – directed video here.

Govana – Cranberry and White Rum

Under the influence of his Cranberry and White Rum, Dancehall deejay Govana issued this new track with an accompanying behind-the-scene style music video showing how he and his crew freestyled their way through the verses.

Tarrus Riley, Kabaka Pyramid – Love Alone

Tarrus Riley and Kabaka Pyramid have both set out to spread some love in these dire times. With all the hatred that has been spreading in our communities, the two sing encouraging words to listeners, “When I look at the world and the way we’re living … All I see is problems, you know I’m not giving up, I still believe in one thing … in Love Alone. It such a lonely road, but somewhere out there angels see your cry and feel you tears.”

Silk Boss – Rapid

In a production by Terro ChopCity Records and Outta Space Records, Dancehall newcomer Silk Boss portrays a true Jamaican crime story in his latest single Rapid with a vivid music video to bring the narrative alive (or dead).

Tanto Metro, Devonte, DJ Jahmar – Gypsy Tipsy

Blast from the past duo, Tanto Metro and Devonte teamed up Mixmaster, DJ Jahmer for this new party banger to get you in the dancing mood. Surrounded by some bendy video vixens in the Denni-directed music video, the two Dancehall veterans take us back in time with their familiar sounds on a trendy hip beat.

Shaneil Muir – Black Is Beautiful

Shaneil Muir’s new release Black Is Beautiful couldn’t have come at a better time; Black History Month. The singer directs her focus on the qualities of black people everywhere using her melodious voice, melody and uplifting lyrics to remind us that black is indeed beautiful.

Dexta Daps – Rough Day Rough Night

“I had a rough day, so you’re gonna have a rough night, saddle up for a rough ride…” Ladies man Dexta Daps is back again with another sweltering release and a sure addition for your Dancehall slow-jam playlist – watch below.

Teejay – Feel It

The UpTop Boss can do no wrong on the chords; his new single Feel It takes us through his usual silky harmonies while he recounts another lusty bedroom encounter.

Jahshii Featuring Kim Kelly – Gods Gift

Dancehall starboy Jahshii is in love in this new single God’s Gift. In a romantic exchange with new talent Kim Kelly, the deejay sings, “Baby you make my heart skip a beat, gal you make me heart smile … love you and mi nah lie.” Listen more here:

Skeng – Rain Like Hail

Skeng’s Rain Like Hail – as he puts it, is his new ‘gun man’ tune: “Gun man, so mi do this ting confidential, real gun man ah we gun the island. Deh yah Skeng Don and me sing di gun song and mi really don’t care who don’t like mi entrance. Mi born bad and ah nuh coincidental …” Watch the new Shane Creative-directed visuals here:

Jahmiel – Lifetime

With the assist of directors XTreme Arts, Jahmiel brings us scenes to relay the time he fell in love with his real estate agent. As she tours him through his dream house, the Patriotz Boss falls quickly in love, imagining her in every room and space of the property. Watch more here:

Chronic Law – Corrupt

The Law Boss can’t seem to rid the darkness in which his heart lives. The new single Corrupt details the challenges he faces trying to maintain a relationship with his girl but fails miserably. “Wha do mi heart, wah do mi heart? It leff in a cold …”

Rytikal – Luxury

Focused on gaining the luxuries of life, Dancehall artist Rytikal says he’s “Gotta get dat money” and won’t go home without it in this new track.

Bayka – Real Life Killa

Dancehall newcomer Bayka says, “Ah uptown ah fiwi gang” but don’t get it confused, he’s a “Real Life Killa” in his new single, which dropped week. From acts of extortion to “shooting up nine night” the young talent talks a big game.