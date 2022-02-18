Dancehall Artist AceGawd Gets Married After One Year Of Dating: “She Was The One”

Dancehall artist AceGawd tied the knot with Sophia Bewry McLarthy, his girlfriend of one year at a St. Mary venue on Friday (February 11).

The deejay, best known for his song MarkX & Axio (2018), shared the exciting news on Instagram last Wednesday, along with photos of the happy couple at a violet and white-themed ceremony.

“Blessings My Love”, he wrote, tagging his new wife.

AceGawd was dapper in a white blazer and silk violet pants with a matching beanie hat to coordinate with Bewry, who wore a strapless sweetheart-neckline ruched tulle dress, accented with dashing violet-purple hair.

The Dancehall entertainer, whose real name is Sadeki McLarthy, was sure to push speculations aside, confirming that the occasion was in fact his wedding day.

“It is not for a music video; this was my wedding,” he told The Weekend Star. “Sophie and I met at a video shoot last year and we start vibe from there, kept in contact because of the connection we had.”

After a year of dating, he realized she was the one. “When I realised the type of person she is, I decided she was the one to marry. I am young but looking forward to making a future with my wife,” he said.

The newlyweds were joined by family and friends at the wedding ceremony in the small parish of St. Mary; taking their first dance to K-Ci and JoJo’s All My Life. They later embarked on a mini-honeymoon at the RIU Hotel.

While AceGawd, 25, may be known for his hardcore image, he expressed that there is more to him than meets the eye as can be discerned from his recent decision to wed. “Call it say this is the romantic side of me then and is not every side I will show everybody yuh zimi,” he said.

“The fans just getting a glimpse of it from seeing that I’m actually in a relationship and I am serious about my marriage. Is not about the ‘evil’ people see in my lyrics, or the rough dancehall side.”

The Knocka deejay said his wife Bewry, who is a record label owner, “sees a different side of me.” One of the main things that attracted him to her was how supportive she was of his music career, further stating that they have similar goals.

“She is an understanding woman, a supportive partner, 100 per cent … through music and outside of music. And we have goals that we want to accomplish together and help each other to achieve. Being married should not affect how people think of me as an artiste. Once ah AceGawd fan, you will support that,” he said.

Sophia also told The Weekend Star, “Sadeki is the opposite of who or what people think he is”.

“What attracted me to him was that he wasn’t pushy and he kept it respectful, completely different from the Mark X & Axio deejay. He is a reserved person and he was a homebody. I’m used to artistes that like to live on the road and in the studio. That was never it for him. We are excited to continue our life together and who knows what will come from us on the music business side,” she continued.

AceGawd, whose most recent track is Breaking Point, said that while the fans are eager for more new music, his focus is currently on his marriage.

“Now me ah focus on me personal life. Music is lined up but I don’t want to say any date. I have to balance music and my marriage. Me nuh want get caught up with the music and dancehall culture and I can’t make my wife feel left out or lonely.”

