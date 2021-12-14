Reggae Star Junior Reid Teases More Rap Collabs With Fetty Wap, Dave East

Pioneering reggae star Junior Reid is in high spirits about his upcoming collaborations with East Coast rappers Fetty Wap and Dave East.

The One Blood singer, who has worked on a slew of Hip Hop collaborations over the years, teased the collab with Fetty Wap via his Instagram page this week by uploading an audio snippet of the track, which is set for release this Friday, December 17.

The Great John-produced track is a remix of the original song Milan, released in October of this year from Fetty’s latest album The Butterfly Effect. In the quick audio snippet, Reid’s signature tone can be heard singing these lyrics: “what would my life be without you, nothing can come in between us two. Girl I’ve got no time to waste, I wanna make love with you in outer space.”

Fetty Wap, whose real name is Willie Junior Maxwell II, rose to fame in 2015 when his hit song Trap Queen reached No. 2 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart in May of the same year.

Reid has also been teasing a new single of his own featuring his son Ju Ju Blood and New York rapper Dave East. The song, titled Freedom Is A Must, will get a video treatment.

Reid previously teamed up with Dave East on a track titled Badness, off the rapper’s Karma 3 mixtape in October 2020.

He’s best known in Hip Hop circles for his verses on The Game’s Its Okay (One Blood) in 2007, which sampled his own 1989 Dancehall anthem One Blood.

Junior Reid is also known for the remix of rapper Mims’ This Is Why I’m Hot, which went to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

He was featured on a remix version of Alicia Keys’ hit single No One (2007).

He also paired up with Lil’ Wayne in 2011 for Ghetto Youths Rock and Pom Pom, a remake of Reid’s own 1991 Dancehall hit Rappa Pam Pam.

Reid appeared on the remix of Smitty’s song Died In Your Arms which also featured Rick Ross and T-Pain in 2008.

He has also worked with rappers: Fabolous on the track Gangsta Don’t Play (2007), Fat Joe on More Money (2007), and Bun B on If It Was Up II Me (2008).

The Wu-Tang Clan recruited Reid for One Blood Under W and Jah World from the group’s The W album which was released in November 2000.

Reid was among those recruited by DJ Khaled for the remix of Welcome to My Hood, the lead single of his We the Best Forever album. The artists featured alongside Reid, included his Jamaican compatriot Mavado, Busta Rhymes, Ludacris, T-Pain, Bun B, The Game, Fat Joe, Birdman, among others.

He also teamed up with Bounty Killer in 1996, for the Warlord’s hit single Change Like the Weather, which also featured American rapper Busta Rhymes.

His most recent undertaking came as a live musical presentation dubbed Junior Reid and The One Blood Band in Santa Cruz, California to a very supportive and eager audience, alongside a reggae/hip hop band from the Central Coast known as Dub Souljah.

He is slated to perform at Reggae Love Fest In February 2022 with fellow veterans Super Cat, Barrington Levy, Shabba Ranks, Dawn Penn, and dancehall duo Chakka Demus and Pliers.