Vybz Kartel, Spice Share Their Chemistry In New Song ‘Private Message’

King and Queen of Dancehall Vybz Kartel and Spice have joined forces once more for another of their highly passionate collaborations, this one dubbed Private Message.

The official audio debuted on Monday (December 13) courtesy of Vybz Kartel Muzik with beats by producer, Aiko Pon Di Beat. This is Spice and the incarcerated deejay’s fourth song together, following their epic link up on Romping Shop in 2009, then Conjugal Visit in 2014, and Back Way in 2019.

Much like their previous tracks, the two have kept the momentum going on Private Message, treating audiences to another lewd exchange. The song begins with a private message from Spice, who sings, “P-m p-m clean so mi take a picture, mm hm, right now press send, no filter.”

Kartel reveals himself as the lucky guy, “Just get a private message, babes say she want some good sexing …” The conversation deepens immediately as they each express their salacious desires for one another before they meet in the bedroom.

They are quite the match in these musical ‘hook ups’ and the fans are here for it. With over 100k views in less than 24 hours, the new track is also racking up dozens of fawning comments from the fans.

“These two have the best chemistry in dancehall so when they Collab it’s always gonna be [fire],” said one.

Others agreed, “The chemistry Vybz Kartel and Spice has is no secret that it’s the best. After all they are the King & Queen”, and “I swear kartel and spice collabs creates history over and over again!!!” Another added, “These two make magic every time they work together.”

Press play on Spice and Vybz Kartel’s new single Private Message above.