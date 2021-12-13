Masicka’s ‘438’ Album Debuts No. 2 On Billboard With Strong First Week Sales

Masicka’s debut album 438 has landed at No. 2 on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart with the second-best first-week sales among Dancehall albums in 2021.

According to data provided to DancehallMag from MRC Data, Billboard’s sales tracker, the album’s total consumption during its first week of release from sales and streaming in the United States was 2,864 equivalent album units. This included 733 copies in pure album sales.

The total consumption also included 400 in song sales, 2,781,700 from on-demand audio streams, and 123,400 from on-demand video streams. These figures are rounded to the nearest 100, according to an MRC Data representative.

Released by ONErpm and 1SydeRecords and featuring producers like his longtime collaborator Dunw3ll, 438 was released on December 3. The album holds the second position on the Billboard Reggae Charts this week with Bob Marley & The Wailers’ Legend: Best Of Bob Marley & The Wailers at No. 1 for 101 consecutive weeks.

The weekly sales and streaming-driven Billboard Reggae Albums chart, which will be released tomorrow, ranks the most popular Reggae albums in the US, based on consumption metrics that are measured in equivalent album units. Each of those units represents one album sale or 10 individual tracks sold from an album or 3,750 ad-supported or 1,250 paid/subscriptions streams from an album via audio or video streams.

Like Masicka, Alkaline’s sophomore album Top Prize hit the second spot on the Billboard Reggae Albums Chart with a first-week total of 2,957 units, which included sales and streams in the United States.

Usain Bolt’s Country Yutes album with NJ debuted at No. 6 on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart with 1,807 total units during its first week.

Spice’s Grammy-nominated 10 album which was released by VP Records, had opened at No. 6 on the chart with the equivalent of 1,447 total units.

Meanwhile, Vybz Kartel’s Born Fi Dis album opened at No. 9 with the equivalent of 1,290 total units of consumption from sales and streaming during its first week.