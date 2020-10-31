Beenie Man And Krystal Tomlinson Squash Break Up Rumours With Romantic IG Pics

Dancehall artiste Beenie Man and his queen Krystal Tomlinson have squashed rumours that they were no longer together.

Several recent social media posts speculated that Beenie Man and Tomlinson had broken up because Krystal apparently deleted a heartfelt post she had shared on his birthday. In addition to that, it was also assumed that she didn’t attend the funeral of his mother earlier this month.

Today, both Beenie Man and Krystal put those rumors to rest by uploading a black and white picture of the couple kissing with a black heart emoji as the caption.

Many of the commenters had heard about the rumors circulating and left comments under Krystal’s post like, “Yes Queen, shut them up.”

“Mek dem know my dear..I bet u dem shut of now wid dem lil bit a money😂😂😂” added another follower.

“Unuh can shut up now bout di ppl dem life…too mix up”, they continued.

Others chose to leave kind words about the couple. “My favorite couple ! May God continue to richly bless your union🙏” said one.

Beenie Man’s post was also filled with love and admiration for the couple in the comment section as well as a few words for those spreading the rumors. One person wrote “Straight….let love flow..haters a go crazy……😍”.

One commenter even commented about wedding bells.

Speaking of wedding bells, it has been said that the couple will wed after their daughter Xiah can walk independently. More specifically, when she can walk in a straight line so she can carry the ring to the couple.

The couple’s baby girl recently celebrated her 2nd birthday and Krystal posted a couple of pictures of her bundle of joy to her Instagram.

The couple has not commented about marriage since but that hasn’t stopped the commenters from leaving things like “Waiting on the wedding @kingbeenieman ❤️” under the couple’s pictures.