Top 5 Spragga Benz Albums Every Dancehall Fan Should Know

Best known for his contribution to 1990s Dancehall, his lyrical versatility in, and his famous film cameos in the last two decades, Spragga Benz is officially a household name in Dancehall worldwide.

With the release of his ninth studio album, The Journey Chosen today, Spragga has made a momentous return to Dancehall after a ten-year hiatus that ended with the release of his last album, Chiliagon, a year ago.

The Journey Chosen is an 11-track album dedicated to the Dancehall veteran’s deceased son, who passed away after being shot in 2008, and the importance of family as a source of solace.

Spragga, whose given name is Carlton Grant, gained increased popularity after the discovery of his lyrical inclination when voicing a dubplate for Buju Banton back in 1992, during his days as a disc selector for L.A. Benz sound system. His fame skyrocketed when he started releasing his own music, which gave birth to some of his earliest hits, Jack It Up and Love Mi Gun. Throughout his career, Spragga continuously attracted the attention of major labels such as Capitol Records; and collaborations with renowned Dancehall and Hip Hop artists like Beenie Man, Lady Saw, Stephen and Damian Marley, Nas, Wyclef Jean, and Foxy Brown.

Being a patriarchal figure in the Dancehall industry, it is expected that true, genuine Dancehall fans know these five memorable and historical albums from this militant artiste.

1. Chiliagon (2019)

Chiliagon was Spragga Benz’s comeback album in 2019 after a decade-long hiatus from Dancehall. In a recent interview with the Jamaica Gleaner, he revealed the need for healing after the death of his son, Carlton ‘Carlyle’ Grant Jr., as the reason behind his ten-year break from music. Obviously, worth the wait, Chiliagon was a masterful 15-track combination of Roots and Reggae, Dancehall, and Hip Hop with features from top-billing artistes including General Levy, Sean Paul, Agent Sasco, and Chi Ching Ching. The album, produced by Spragga along with Andrew Oury, Paul Fowler, and Cristy Barber, debuted at number one on Billboard’s Reggae Album charts.

The release of Chiliagon came just five months after Spragga’s historic invitation as the first guest of honour from the Dancehall/Reggae industry to the Grammy Museum Experience Spotlight Series, where he shared intimate details about his life, career, and achievements.

2. Fully Loaded (2000)

The early 2000s was a good time for Spragga Benz’s career. Accompanying his filmography debut in the 2001 drama Brooklyn Babylon and the internationally-acclaimed Jamaican crime film Shottas in 2002, his long-anticipated third studio album, Fully Loaded, was released.

The 21-track album premiered several hits like Backshot, one of his most successful collaborations with Lady Saw; his first project with American rapper, Foxy Brown, titled “Too Stoosh”; and the renowned hit single, “She Nuh Ready Yet (Hype Up)”, which dominated Jamaican airwaves.

3. Two Bad DJs (1999)

At the cusp of his flourishing career and the turn of a new millennium, Spragga teamed up with Beenie Man, Dancehall veteran and one of the best in 90s Dancehall, to curate and release the unique clash album, Two Bad DJs.

The double-sided 12-track album, released in 1999, featured major Dancehall hits from Spragga like Machine Gun Kelly and Please Me, featuring Nadine Sutherland; and renowned hits from Beenie Man’s repertoire including Slam and Ole Dawg.

4. Uncommonly Smooth (1995)

Spragga’s natural lyrical prowess quickly attracted overseas attention just three years after his discovery. In 1995, Spragga was signed to American record label Capitol Records through which he released his second studio album, Uncommonly Smooth. The album was jam-packed with 12 tracks, including “A-1 Lover” featuring Chevelle Franklyn, and expertly produced by some of Jamaica’s greatest producers like the late Bobby Digital, Dave Kelly, and Tony Kelly.

5. Jack It Up (1994)

Jack it Up was Spragga’s debut album emerging from his discovery in 1992. It featured some of his earliest tracks like “Jack It Up”, “Could Ah Deal”, and “You Go Girl” featuring Wayne Wonder. The album had 12 tracks produced by some of the best Dancehall producers in the early 90s like Winston Riley and Stone Love. It was the success of this album that attracted the attention of other prominent producers and a record deal with Capitol Records.