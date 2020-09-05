Ding Dong Reveals COVID-19 Test Results

Popular dancer turned Dancehall artiste Ding Dong has revealed that he tested negative for COVID-19.

Ding Dong had shared video of Usain Bolt’s 34th birthday celebration on August 21, which took the form of a party and raised concerns at a time when Jamaica recorded almost 100 new cases of the virus the day prior. The now-deleted video sparked widespread criticism of the party, which was deemed untimely and irresponsible. Days later, it was revealed that Bolt tested positive for the coronavirus. Calls were made for the celebrities who were in attendance to also get tested.

It was with sheer joy that Ding Dong took to Instagram yesterday to disclose the results of his COVID-19 test.

“Yes my people, I did a covid-19 test and since then I’ve been in isolation, in self quarantine awaiting my results. I was contacted by the St Andrew Health Department where they notified me that the results came out negative, so there’s no corona here.”

The founder of the Ravers Clavers dancing syndicate used the opportunity to encourage his fans to stay safe.

“I’m urging all my people to practice the necessary protocols that is needed to be done so we can help control the spread of this virus…stay inside because you know it’s safer on the inside… If you have to go outside, me ah beg you please, wear a mask…and sanitize your hands as much as you can… and just stay safe, stay blessed….Inside!”

Since Ding Dong is COVID-19 free, he is pressing forward with his upcoming Romeich Entertainment release, which will feature Bravo Ravers, entitled GWEH.

This he posted on his Instagram page in the form of a flyer and has fans anticipating the dance moves. “Da dance ya wanted by everybody, dem say a killer,” one fan commented while others commented with the fire emoji.