Jafrass Releases ‘So Rich’, ‘Jealous’ To Kick Off 2020

Dancehall entertainer, Jafrass, has kicked off his 2020 repertoire with the two singles, So Rich and Jealous. Both tracks were released over the weekend and have already garnered over 50,000 views since their upload to YouTube.

Following a successful 2019, the Unruly-aligned artiste has once again collaborated with renowned Dancehall producer NotNice and production company Drop Top Records to create two hits to cement his space in Dancehall this year. Both tracks boast and defend the artiste’s lyrical and sexual prowess, with So Rich listing his talents and Jealous setting him apart from those who he suspects envy and plan to betray him.

So Rich has racked up over 16,000 views while Jealous, distributed by Johnny Wonder, now has over 34,000 views since the tracks’ upload last Friday.

Jafrass, who has been making music for over 5 years, created his name in Dancehall two years ago with the hit single War Mi Nuh, produced by NotNice Records.

The single, which many Dancehall fans suspect was aimed at Alkaline during his beef with Popcaan, now has over three million views since its upload to YouTube in 2017.

Over the last year, Jafrass has maintained his relationship with NotNice to produce hits like If They Know, Wrong Move and Crime Lord; and collaborate with notable artistes such as Popcaan, Jah Vinci, Daddy1 and Quada.