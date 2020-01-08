Trinidad Killa Calls Out T&T Over Its Dancehall ‘Hypocrisy’

Controversial entertainer Trinidad Killa has been causing a stir in both T&T and Jamaica for his recent comments on dancehall (“zess music”) and soca music in the Twin Island Republic. The term ‘Zess’ came about when Killa’s fellow entertainer, Trinidad Ghost sang Zesser in 2019 which some criticize for glorifying the gangster lifestyle.

The Gunman In She Hole deejay has received much backlash in Trinidad for his song’s lyrics, with party promoters even discouraging him from performing the song at events. In a lengthy post on Instagram, the deejay lashed out at the Trinidadian music scene, calling locals “a bunch of hypocrites”.

“Times have changed, it’s 2020 and music is a cycle. There is heavy debate on whether dancehall or ‘zess music’ should be played at soca fetes here in T&T. My point, it’s local dancehall we’re referring to and it is coming from 1 soil. We are losing the essence of good soca music. New local talent is on the rise and no longer depend on radio to buss. The people on the ground want music to wine and enjoy themselves in a fete. Most soca songs now like techno or R&B and that is why older classics will always be a hit. A big tune will always be a big tune no matter who sings it”, the artist said.

In recent weeks, there has been growing conversation surrounding whether or not Trinidad & Tobago dancehall music should be included at local carnival/soca events.

While many soca fans feel like soca events should strictly play soca music, other fans and artistes like Trinidad Killa contest that once the music is made by local artistes, it can be performed at any local event. He added that Machel Montano, the “king of soca” frequently includes dancehall artistes in the Carnival market through his Machel Monday event, and still manages to stay true to soca in the eyes of his fans. “Machel Monday sometimes features big Jamaican Dancehall acts but we would not question the King of Soca”, he said.

Trinidad Killa states that it is time for the market to be revolutionized, and pay more attention to local dancehall artistes in Trinidad.

The artiste continued to vent his frustration on local radio station, Power 102 FM, saying that he is not sure when his next performance in Trinidad will be. “I doh bound to do a next show in Trinidad. Look ah leaving to go to Bahamas this Friday for three shows. When ah come back from Bahamas, St. Lucia. When ah done with St. Lucia, Canada, England. Yuh ha to ask meh is where I ain’t going- with one song!”.

The artiste said it hurts him deeply when Trinidad fete promoters dissuade him from performing Gunman In She Hole at their events.

After 17 years in the music, it was in 2019 that the artiste finally got his big break with Gunman in She Hole. Even though Trinidad Killa has received much backlash in Trinidad, the song has been frequently played at dancehall and soca events in other Caribbean islands like Jamaica.