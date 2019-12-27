Listen To Vybz Kartel and Machel Montano’s New Collab ‘Super Soca’

Vybz Kartel and Machel Montano in Super Soca

There’s just no stopping Jamaican dancehall superstar Vybz Kartel. The King of the Dancehall has shown his range and teamed up with Trinidad’s Soca King Machel Montano to drop a new Soca/Dancehall fusion track for the 2020 Carnival Season called ‘Super Soca’

Super Soca blends both artistes’ unique style of delivery to produce a hit that fans are already lapping up. The official lyric video was released by VybzKartelRadio today, Friday December 27 and already has over 18,000 views.

One fan commented: “CROSSOVER SOCA X DANCEHALL , CARIBBEAN LIFESTYLE #ONEVOICE #WORLDVOICE #JACARNIVAL2020 #TRINIDADSOCA2020 20/20 visions and beyond..”

Another added: “Addi a run 2020…”, while someone else said: “Not only did Mega lyricist take 2019, he took this whoooole DECADE!!!”.

These were just a small cross section of the positive comments coming in from more than 400 people in just 30 minutes of the song’s release.

One thing is for sure, the track is set to heat Carnival 2020 in Trinidad and Tobago and other carnivals around the world as it’s already been given the fan stamp of approval just minutes after its debut.

Vybz Kartel and Machel Montano previously collaborated in 2007 with Hold Yuh Tonight.

