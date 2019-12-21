Jahvillani Lights Up With New Banger ‘Fire Works’: Listen

Talented dancehall artiste and song writer Jahvillani is back again with a catchy new track called Fire Works. The Wileside Government president, whose real name is Dujon Edward, is known for high energy tracks and Fire Works will definitely light up the dancehalls on New Year’s Eve and into the new year.

Fire Works has been getting tons of love since its release on Thursday and already been viewed over 60,000 times on YouTube. The two-minute and thirty-seven seconds track was produced by Alanzo Records, YGF Records and Jahvillani’s 1Gov, and is being distributed by Zojak World Wide.

With lyrics like “neva 6 to de 9 [ix], neva f#ck a batty”, some fans think the track threw some shade at the 6ixx group. Jahvillani was a former member of the dancehall group, before they parted ways earlier this year. The dispute reportedly kicked off when international shoe maker, Clarks Originals, endorsed Jahvillani’s hit song Clarks Pon Foot.

Fans have praised Jahvillani’s versatility and consistent hits. One fan commented: “Boi’ this yute’ yah bad eeh if him keep this pace of musical projection steady like how him keep the matic steady, then me can see him as the next biggest thing out a Jamaica after kartel, him more versatile than donia, cause him got many more vocal flows and him can sing also’ when artist bad artist bad’ lyrics them tight like mi son”

Jahvillani rose to prominence with big hits like Wileside Government, GAD, Nuh Reason, Sunday to Sunday, and GOAT. You can listen to Fire Works below.