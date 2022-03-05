By Tishanna Williams
March 5, 2022
1. Courtside In Balenciaga
In February, she was spotted courtside at the Bucks vs. Clippers basketball game looking stunning as usual and showing off some striking Balenciaga threads.
"That picture was taken at my very first NBA game," she told MTV. "I loved that basketball, I wanted to take it home. Anything shiny, that’s me."
“Do not oil your feet if you are wearing stripper heels, every step mi step mi foot bruk,” she laughed, as a post showed her stumbling before a green screen on the set of her ‘Lick’ video shoot.
She also dished on a January photo of herself, rocking some excessive inches. Shenseea disclosed that the hair was actually 100 inches long.
“I’m gonna do that hair in other colors… I love that hair,” she said.
She said farewell to 2021 and hello to the New Year with sexy Jamaican flag swimsuit.
“I actually got that swimsuit made,” she said. “I was back in my hometown and I felt like I wanted to showcase that yow Jamaican gyal deh yah.”
In October 2021, Shenseea rocked a white swimsuit in Dubai. "Living out my dream job!" she captioned the series.
"I love that picture, because I feel like I looked so sexy. [It was] my first time in Dubai."
In October, Shenseea came out slaying in full “Yawdie Babe” garb for Cardi B's Dancehall themed birthday bash. She donned a bedazzled one-piece bodysuit with green fishnet nylons, purple thigh-high stiletto boots and an over-the-top chiffon green coverall.
Shen recalled that she was “pretty worked up” about choosing what to wear.
“I still wanted to make a statement so I had to get a stylist like asap and yeah he put me in that. I liked it. I looked like a Dancehall queen,” she said.
On October 1 (her birthday) the Blessed showed out in a two-piece Fendi print swimsuit. She's seen twerking to her then unreleased song 'Deserve It'. "We were out at sea, jet skiing. I’m a water girl. It was really fun. That was the same day we shot Lick," she revealed.