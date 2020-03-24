Buju Banton Net Worth 2020: You Won’t Believe How Much The Reggae Legend Made This Year

He is a man whose name commands respect the minute it is uttered — and for good reason. The man born Mark Anthony Myrie is better known as Buju Banton, and he first came to our attention thanks to a series of hit songs beginning in the early 1990s.

And now, he’s getting more attention than ever since his release from prison in the US in 2018 followed by his Long Walk To Freedom tour, a string of hit singles and the announcement that he will have a new album coming out in April 2020.

But what is Buju Banton’s net worth in 2020? Let’s look at what we know.

Buju Banton Net Worth 2020

As of March 24, 2020, Buju Banton’s net worth was tabulated at $2 million USD. Over the course of his career, he has released 12 albums — some of which were recorded during his time in jail for drug conspiracy. His music is where the Jamaican legend of dancehall has made most of his money.

The vast majority of his wealth comes from the success of his 1997 album, Inna Heights, which went to No. 1 on the charts. But his other albums are just as successful. Specifically, his albums Til Shiloh, Unchained Spirit, Rasta Got Soul, and Before the Dawn all reached No. 2 on the charts. So, it’s no surprise that Buju Banton is a wealthy artiste, one who is revered throughout Jamaica and beyond, no matter the controversy surrounding him.

In 2009, Buju Banton was arrested on drug conspiracy charges in the United States. The first trial against him resulted in a hung jury. In 2010, the same year that his first trial resulted in a hung jury, he released Before the Dawn, which won several awards, including the Best Reggae Album at the Grammy Awards. But all would not be well for Buju Banton in 2011, because he was tried again for drug conspiracy charges, and this time, he was convicted. After serving his sentence from 2011 to 2018, he was deported to Jamaica, where he remains to this day.

Buju Banton Makes A Comeback

Recently, Buju Banton proved that you can’t keep a good dancehall artist down when he released “Murda She Wrote” for the Bad Boys For Life soundtrack. The song, of course, is a hat-tip to the classic song of the same name by Chaka Demus and Pliers. And the song proved that not only is Buju Banton still relevant, but he’s become relevant to a whole generation of dancehall fans that, perhaps, weren’t alive during his peak, or didn’t know the huge influence he had on the musical genre.

But more than just establish himself, again, as a musical force to be reckoned with, Buju Banton has proved that it’s the artistry, and the artiste, that emerges from the controversy unscathed. None of us is perfect, and all of us have things that we would have done differently if we “knew then what we know now.” And Buju Banton, of course, is no different.

So more than anything else, we should appreciate the man, and the artiste, for what he has contributed to society, and it’s a testament to his longevity that Buju Banton has such an impressive net worth in 2020.